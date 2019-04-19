How a Vt. company helped further a little pup's big mission

A three-legged pup from Maine making headlines for his heart-warming story visited the Champlain Valley this week. He and his owner are here to thank a Vermont-based company for making his life-saving surgery possible.

The story first gained national attention in February when CBS' Steve Hartman interviewed retired Army veteran and aspiring Paralympian Christy Gardner about her service dog, Moxie.

Gardner lost both her legs in an attack overseas and credits Moxie for getting her through her darkest days.

So, she decided to pay it forward by adopting Lucky Tim. He was born without bones in his right wrist and would have been put down if Gardner hadn't given him a helping hand.

Nicknamed Tiny Tim for his tenacity, the now-4-month-old isn't quite as tiny and is taking the first steps to becoming a certified school therapy dog.

That's largely thanks to a $10,000 donation from the FoodScience Corporation in Williston which funded Lucky Tim's leg amputation.

Our Christina Guessferd visited the local elementary school where Lucky Tim proved he's making big strides.

Lucky Tim is certainly a boy with a lot to live for, especially since his surgery.

"His life would have been lost or wasted," Gardner said, "and now he gets to be amazing and help hundreds of people."

Like these young students at Founders Memorial School in Essex.

"It's great training for him to get used to all the different schools and the different environments and how different kids act, but it's also great to spread the word so that the kids know what a therapy dog is and what a school facility dog can do," Gardner said.

"I'm pretty sure it helps a lot of kids if they're having a really bad day," said Rebecca St. Hilaire, a fourth-grader.

Lessons Gardner is teaching across the country by sharing her and her dogs' story.

"I think it's really good that she's comfortable sharing it with people because more people can know about it and accept people like that," St. Hilaire said.

And accept dogs like Lucky Tim, who's training to comfort kids in need and show them the power of resilience.

"They saw him come in and run and jump, and he's happy and content how he is. Look at him, he's different, but he doesn't care. He can still do everything he wants to do," Gardner said. "And so it speaks to their lives that no matter what adversity they face, they can continue on and be just as happy as he is."

"It just really touched our heart and really touched our mission," said Derek Archambault, the director of marketing at the FoodScience Corporation.

The Williston-based FoodScience Corporation makes supplements for people and pets. Gardner and Lucky Tim's story struck a chord with the company.

"To be able to be a part of that journey and to help him be here and that he'll be able to bring some joy and happiness and comfort to kids is amazing," Archambault said.

Lucky Tim has a year of hard work ahead of him before he can become a school therapy dog at Leeds Central School in Leeds, Maine.