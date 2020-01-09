‘How are your 409K’s doing?’: Trump tweets about nonexistent retirement plan

Social media doesn’t need much of an excuse to beat up on someone, even if that person sits in the White House.

President Donald Trump put himself squarely in the bullseye with a typo in a tweet Thursday morning, touting the economic gains during his administration.

“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?” the president said on Twitter.

Yes, the stock market’s doing great, but there’s no such thing as a 409K.

The commander in chief likely meant 401(k), a popular type of retirement account that can rise and fall with the markets.

The post was later removed.

The Twitterverse was quick to pounce.

‘Self-proclaimed business genius wants to know how your 409K’s are doing,” tweeted Washington Post columnist Brian Klaus.

Writer Rick Wilson piled on.

“My 409K sucks. It's apparently doesn't even exist,” Wilson tweeted.

Of course, there are a couple of famous 409s out there that might have helped confuse the president’s Twitter fingers.

There’s the popular cleaning product Formula 409.

And let’s not forget the old Beach Boys tune, “409.”

