How campaigning can compromise a candidate's health

The campaign season is mentally and physically stressful for candidates. But there are things they can do to stay as healthy as they can on the campaign trail. Our Adam Sullivan got some expert advice that we can all use.

Presidential candidates have been crisscrossing the country for months. The primary season now moves on to Nevada and South Carolina. It's a hectic schedule that is not exactly ideal for the body.

Doctors say a healthy lifestyle consists of three basic pillars: diet, exercise and sleep. They say sleep is usually the first to go.

"In the go, go, go world we live in now that is often the one that gets neglected, although that is actually where a lot of your body's growth and healing occurs," said Dr. Joshua White, the chief medical officer at the Gifford Medical Center.

Bernie Sanders' health was thrust into the spotlight several months ago after he had a heart attack while campaigning in Nevada. Months later, he says he feels good and is trying to take more walks.

"If you are traveling a lot and there are a lot of long flights or long drives, you can develop problems like blood clots in your legs from not moving. In general, the body was designed to move on a regular basis and when you don't move, bad things can happen," White explained.

And then there's a candidate's diet. White says the key is to avoid processed food.

"You know it even impacts things like your risk of developing Alzheimer's. Eating better, moving around more reduces that risk," he said.

The experts say it's common sense advice that everyone should take into consideration to avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital.