How can a parent forget their child in a car?

A 4-month-old child in Phoenix died this week after being left in a hot van. The baby is at least the 48th child to have died this year in a hot vehicle.

Last month, automakers agreed to voluntarily make some form of backseat alert standard in cars by 2025 but safety advocates say the voluntary agreement doesn't go far enough.

Wes and Dawn Peabody's 2-year-old daughter, Maya, died after she was mistakenly left in the back of Wes' car outside their Phoenix-area home.

"I didn't know she was in the car until I saw her in the car," Wes said. "And that was just-- I-- I don't have words for what that was like."

It was a Saturday. Dawn usually drove Maya, but the routine changed-- family was in town-- and Wes forgot Maya was in the backseat.

"The knee-jerk reaction is to blame the parent," said David Diamond, a professor of psychology at USF.

Diamond is a leading researcher in this field.

"We have kind of a brain autopilot system that allows us to go from point A to point B without thinking about it," he explained. "And it actually suppresses our awareness that the child is in the car."

Since 1990, kids were unintentionally left behind in nearly 60% of these cases. Another one in four involved a child getting into the car on their own.

Wes Peabody: I didn't remember that she had gone home with us until dad asked where she was at.

Reporter: And then you go outside, and you see her in the car.

Wes Peabody: Yeah. Yup, that was hard.

Years later that memory is still devastating. The Peabodys are now urging Congress to pass a bill requiring carmakers to install a backseat warning system.

A system like the one Hyundai is rolling out-- but as an optional feature. It includes a chime and dashboard message to check the backseat. If the driver locks the car and walks away, the horn goes off and the car sends a push alert to the owner's phone.

Just last month, automakers agreed to voluntarily make some form of backseat alert standard in cars by 2025. But safety advocates worry there's no set standard and no binding requirement.

"We want to make sure this is an enforceable rule. Something that they have to be sure is the complete system, both the alert and notification," said Joan Claybrook, a former NHTSA administrator.

For the Peabodys, talking about Maya is a way to warn parents this tragedy can happen to anyone.

"Every parent, every time, needs to open that back door," Dawn said. "Open that back door and make sure you don't have precious cargo back there."

Hyundai is making part of the notification system standard in all vehicles. The dashboard alert and chime will become standard. That secondary level, the horn and push alert, are only available on select models.

But if you have a vehicle that doesn't have this system, there are things you can do. Experts say maybe keep one of your kid's toys up front with you and something of yours in the backseat that you can't forget, like your shoe.