How craft breweries are embracing can 'cover art'

When it comes to the art of beer, there are few on the same playing field as Heady Topper. For years, the can has been one of the most sought after in the world. The double IPA is among the highest rated and its cover art, for craft beers fans, is among the most recognizable.

Reporter: Did people react right away when they... saw the art on the can?

John Kimmich: Oh, gosh.

Jen Kimmich: Absolutely. People went crazy.

Jen and John Kimmich are the founders of the Alchemist brewery in Stowe and say the label was a collaboration with artist and musician Dan Blakeslee.

Blakeslee's concert posters captured John's attention at a coffee shop.

"What he said to me was, he liked the whimsical nature of it," Blakeslee said. "And he just wanted a simple, like, black and white can. And he said-- these were the words he said-- were, 'I want hops exploding out of this guy's head, like this.'"

The number of craft breweries nationwide has more than tripled in the past 10 years. Now, brewers are not only in a race to make the best-tasting beers, but they're also competing for your eye.

Designing those cans has become a full-time job for Megan Penmann.

"It's been crazy," she said.

Penmann has created more than 300 labels for Other Half Brewing in Brooklyn, New York, which releases upward of four new cans every week.

"It's wild to see it out there in the world and see people with it," Penmann said.

There are entire social media accounts dedicated to the craft of craft beer labels. More than 150,000 followers track the Other Half's art on the brewery's Instagram account.

The team at the Alchemist has continued their work with Dan Blakeslee on other cans since the release of their famed beer. They say their art and beer have always gone hand in hand.