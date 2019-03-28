How did fugitive escape from police custody?

A fugitive who escaped police custody is still on the run.

Police say Justin Faatz, 34, was arrested on a warrant in Bennington, Vermont, Wednesday night. He was brought 20 minutes away to Hoosick Falls, New York, where he managed to escape police custody.

We still don't know how he managed to get away. Police are not releasing any details about that. What we do know is that it happened inside the police station in Hoosick Falls. There were cameras inside, but that footage has not been released yet.

Hoosick Falls Police Chief Bob Ashe is not calling it a mistake but said sometimes these things happen.

"Our main concern right now is to arrest him bring him back into custody and we will work on those issues after," Ashe said. "As chief of police it's my responsibility and I take full responsibility for anything that happens in this department and I will correct whatever has to be corrected."

The Vermont State Police are assisting police in Bennington with the search.

Faatz has been on the run for about 24 hours.

WCAX News obtained some court documents which show Faatz has a nonviolent criminal record that includes several burglaries.

When he was arrested Wednesday, police found a needle on him but no heroin.

We spoke with members of the Bennington community about the ongoing manhunt.

"It's kind of crazy," said Marci Adams of Bennington. "You don't know where he can be. He can be anywhere."

"Not a concern, not a concern at all," said Bernard Barriere of North Bennington. "He is wanted for nonviolent crimes."

Police say Faatz does not have a violent past but if you see him do not approach him and call the police.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved jacket, red shirt and dark pants. He may still have a handcuff on his wrist.