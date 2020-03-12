How do Sanders supporters about his presidential run?

Bernie Sanders’ supporters are applauding him for not backing out of the 2020 Presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday.

After losing four of the six states, some people thought the Vermont senator would call it quits. While speaking to the media in Burlington on Wednesday, Sanders said he plans to participate in Sunday’s one-on-one debate against former Vice President and Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, indicating he’s not ending his campaign.

“I very much look forward to the debate with my friend Joe Biden,” Sanders told reporters.

Sanders is losing to Biden by 154 delegates. The progressive senator believes voters see moderate Biden as more electable and more likely to beat President Donald Trump.

“I strongly disagree with that assertion,” said Sanders.

Some of his supporters also disagree.

“I think having someone whose vision is formed by-- excuse my language-- but just giving a damn about somebody else, I think is a really powerful antidote to someone who only cares about himself,” said Akash Singh.

Supporter Jon Turner said Sanders still has the chance to explain his policies to the American people and get more voters on board.

“Bernie Sanders has a platform right now to talk to the whole country and I think he should use it whether or not he becomes the eventual nominee," Turner said.

Sanders' base says they'll back him for as long as he's in the race but they’re prepared to get behind Biden if he secures the nomination.

“If it just comes down to Biden or Trump, I guess I'd have to go with Joe but I'm hoping Bernie can pull through,” said Ben Siegal.

Sanders supporters Kirsten Potts, Shaun Clem, and Rita Ende agreed that Sanders should fight until the very end.

“You have to go all-in with something like this so he should definitely keep going,” said Potts.

Some people said they’re not confident Sanders can sway undecided and moderate voters. They think the has more work to do to convince them that Medicare for All and tuition-free college are realistic and would be financially-beneficial to all Americans.