Vermont has a citizen legislature that are part-timers and don't get paid very much. So how do Vermont lawmakers make ends meet?

Vermont has 30 Senators and 150 House members. They typically work from early-January to mid-May. They get paid about $700 a week when they are in session plus meals and lodging.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' John Walters who just put together an extensive database of lawmakers and their sources of income.