How do Vermonters feel about state strategy to attract residents?

Vermont leaders are working hard to expand and strengthen the state's workforce by encouraging people to move to the Green Mountain State.

Residents are proud to call Vermont home and love making the fair part of their annual family tradition. But the state has challenges: the high cost of living, the aging and shrinking population, and the increasing costs of health care.

With that in mind, our Céline McArthur asked people at the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction for their thoughts on the state's strategy and why they think Vermont is a good investment. Watch the video to see what they told her.

