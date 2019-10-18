How do you feel about gas prices in Vermont?

Four years after a lawsuit claiming price-fixing, gas prices in the Burlington area remain higher than many other parts of Vermont.

That lawsuit was settled Thursday with no admission of wrongdoing by the gasoline distributors.

We wondered what consumers think about prices at the pump.

According to the website GasBuddy, prices in Burlington right now are around $2.70 a gallon. Gas in the Burlington area comes in around $2.69 per gallon at most pumps. In Middlebury, 25 miles down the road, gas is at $2.54. In the Northeast, gas in St. Johnsbury is around $2.46. And down south in the Brattleboro area, you can find gas at $2.36 a gallon.

Our Dom Amato heard mixed opinions from people about gas prices and how they fluctuate. But they did agree on one thing: the lower the price, the better.

"I think Chittenden County does have higher prices and no one can ever figure out why," said Paul Lafayette of Burlington.

Lafayette says he believes a settlement reached by four Vermont gas companies in a $100 million lawsuit may be a sign of something.

"Apparently they're admitting something by giving us the money back," he said.

But the four gas distributors say that's not the case. R.L. Vallee, owners of Maplefields; SB Collins, owners of Jolley; Wesco, which owns Champlain Farms; and Champlain Oil, the former owners of Jiffy Mart stores in Vermont; were accused of conspiring to set higher gas prices for consumers in northwestern Vermont.

They settled the $100 million lawsuit with each company set to pay out less than half a percent of the original amount. They steadfastly deny the plaintiffs' claim of price-fixing and the settlement makes no admission of wrongdoing.

Four years after the suit was filed, consumers continue to pay more at the pump in northwestern Vermont than elsewhere.

"It's definitely more expensive up here because there is more traffic, more people coming up, but I don't notice too much of a difference going to Montpelier, probably maybe just a few cents if that," said Jacob Newland of East Montpelier.

"I don't like paying too much at the gas pump for sure, but I have to say I'm so busy in my day to day life I honestly haven't noticed an increase or decrease," said Barbara Blackman of South Burlington.

So what's the reason for the higher prices here? Gas companies say there is no simple explanation. They point to a variety of market-driven factors-- anything from costs of transporting the gas here to the real estate prices and property taxes in this area.