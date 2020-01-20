How excessive video gaming can affect your kids

If you feel like your children spend too much time playing video games, you are far from alone. Some 86% of parents say their teen plays video games too much. That's according to a new survey from CS Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan. And about half say their child plays three hours a day or more.

"Like anything with teens, there needs to be respectful and healthy limits," said Dr. Gary Freed of CS Mott.

Freed says excessive gaming can have real consequences.

"They may interfere with sleep, they may interfere with interactions with their peers, interactions with family members and homework as well," Freed said. "If gaming gets in the way of sleep it can have a lot of issues related to disturbed moods because of sleep deprivation."

The survey found boys are much more likely than girls to play every day.

But how much time is too much? Experts say there's no magic number.

"If they are going to try and limit the amount their teen spends gaming, they need to make sure they communicate well with their teen about why they think that's important," Freed said. "Another strategy parents can consider is to play some games with their teen."

Freed say that can help parents better understand the games their kids play and hopefully they have some fun in the process.