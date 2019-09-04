How goats are munching away Lebanon's poison ivy problem

Every year, the Lebanon Recreation and Parks Department has a problem with poison ivy. But this year, they are pulling out all the stops to get rid of it with help from some goats. Our Adam Sullivan shows you.

There is a feeding frenzy taking place at Lebanon parks. The animals will eat just about anything.

"We put them in a little field and they just clean it right out," said David Guion, who works with the goats.

Two goats have a new, temporary home at Riverside Park in Lebanon and a handful more are on the way. They are there to eat the poison ivy that covers the embankment down to the Mascoma River.

"The goats eat down to a certain level, you know two or three inches about the ground. And the rams will just clean it right down to the ground," Guion said.

Guion and his partner, Loretta Pinkham, were recently displaced by a fire in Claremont. After relocating to the Lovejoy Brook Farm in Andover, the idea to turn the grazing goats into a business was born.

As it turns out, that's exactly the kind of business the Lebanon Recreation and Parks Department was looking for.

"We have been kicking around the idea for the last couple of years," said Kristine Flythe of Lebanon Recreation and Parks.

At a price of $750 a week, the goats will be moved from one pen to another at various poison ivy-infested spots around the city.

"Our plan is to have them head over to Basin Field, which is the Lebanon Junior High School field. And from there we will have them go to the Mascoma River Greenway," Flythe said.

The name of the business is a mouthful.

"Green-eyed Gypsy Goat Grazing Caravan," Pinkham said.

It's actually the couple's very first job. To make sure it goes smoothly, they will be sleeping out under the stars with their workers.

"He's going to be here Saturday night and Sunday day, and I'll be here Sunday night. But I will be sleeping with them inside the tent. You got to make sure that they are safe and no one steals them," Pinkham explained.

Park officials are encouraging the public to stop by and check out the progress but they ask that you do not pet the goats so they can stick to the task at hand.