How golf is helping injured combat vets heal

Teeing off isn't always easy but veterans Jake Kessler says playing golf is helping him in ways he never imagined.

"You can't just say, 'Oh, I'm injured' and sit around and not do anything," Kessler said.

The soldier was on his final mission in Iraq 13 years ago when a bomb exploded.

"I lost both my legs, one above the knee, one below the knee," Kessler said.

He was awarded the Purple Heart but he struggled with PTSD, something up to 20 percent of veterans experience.

"You don't really want to do nothing when you're in dark places," he said. "You don't want to reach out, but that's really what you need to do."

So Kessler reached out to fellow veteran Tony Perez, who founded "Operation Game On." The program helps rehabilitate wounded warriors, giving them free golf lessons and even fitting them for clubs and gear.

"I know what they've been through," Perez said. "I've been through that. I know what they're going through now."

PTSD experts say golf provides both physical and mental rehabilitation which allows these veterans to build confidence.

"Something like golf, there's a lot of regularity, repetition, learning and it's soothing," said Dr. Jo Sornborger, the program director of UCLA Operation Mend.

It also provides companionship.

"It's given me a support group," Kessler said. "You get out of the military and lose your support."

Kessler says he's now finding peace on the links with every swing.

Operation Game On has helped more than 500 veterans dealing with combat related injuries and PTSD since 2008. Click here for more information.