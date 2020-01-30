'How good I feel': Sanders setting high expectations in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is setting high expectations for himself in Iowa.

The Vermont senator is predicting that high turnout will help him win the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses Monday.

And he says that if he wins there, he will also win the next two states.

Such pronouncements could serve to raise turnout he needs in Iowa, but they could also insulate him against failing to meet expectations.

Sanders' confidence isn't necessarily backed up by polling, but he has other reasons to hype his standing.

His path to the nomination hinges on high turnout, and that may depend on convincing people he's got the best chance to win.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)