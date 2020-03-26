How is Vermont's stay at home order being enforced?

Vermont Governor Phil Scott's stay at home order is in effect from March 25 until April 15, but you are still allowed outside and Vermont State Police say they aren't just stopping people to ask them where they are going.

Photo courtesy: MGN

Police say they're handing the order through education and voluntary compliance. We're told if an officer sees someone not following the executive order, they plan to talk with them about it.

The order does not close roads or put up roadblocks or checkpoints.

You are still allowed to go inside during the order, but health experts say to practice social distancing.

You're urged to pick a favorite spot that's close to home, instead of driving somewhere else. We're told outdoor crowding isn't any better than indoor so don't meet up with a bunch of people to go on a hike.

If you're feeling sick, don't leave the house and avoid areas that are touched often like playgrounds.

VSP says they expect the majority of people to follow the order on their own.