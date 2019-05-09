How long will it take to set up Vermont legal weed market?

Vermont lawmakers made recreational marijuana legal last January, but when will Vermonters be able to open and shop for legal weed at stores?

Lawmakers are in the midst of hammering out a bill that would establish a legal marijuana market, but it continues to face opposition from Governor Phil Scott, who wants a road-side test -- like saliva swabbing -- to be part of the law.

Based on the experience of other states it can take some time after passage of a regulated marijuana market to when storefronts open. Colorado was the first state to legalize recreational weed in 2012, but it wasn't until 2014 that the first shops opened. Although a law was passed in California in 2016, stores didn’t open until January of 2018. And in Massachusetts, two initial shops opened in November, two years after passage of the law.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Todd Bailey of Leonine Public Affairs, which provides services to the fast-growing cannabis industry.