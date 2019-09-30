How much CBD are you really getting in that product?

CBD products have skyrocketed in popularity and seem to be for sale everywhere, from grocery stores to coffee shops to gas stations.

CBD is a compound found in marijuana, but it does not get you high. Advocates say it can help with anything from muscle aches to anxiety.

But without wide federal oversight, there is no way of really knowing what's inside CBD. CBS News decided to find out. Here are the results.

It took two days for senior lab associate Joshua Cogell to test the nine samples, checking for CBD and for THC-- the ingredient in marijuana that gives a high-- and also for dangerous impurities like pesticides and heavy metals.

Joshua Cogell: So, Mile High Labs, we test for four different heavy metals: mercury, arsenic, cadmium and lead. The four.

Reporter: They all sound bad.

Joshua Cogell: They are very, yes, things you do not want in your body.

Here's what Mile High found in the samples from CBS:

None had pesticides or heavy metals above federal guidelines.

The THC levels were all within federal guidelines.

But when it came to the dosages advertises on the labels-- watch out! Four samples were pretty much right on. Two samples cheated you, giving only 60-80 percent of the advertised dosage. Then there were the over-performers. A 1,000-milligram sample was really 1,100-- 10 percent higher. And one was way over-- 210 percent of what the label said.

Joshua Cogell: This last sample claimed 500 milligrams in the bottle. And we measured 210% in the bottle...

Reporter: Holy mackerel!

Joshua Cogell: Yeah.

"So that's really concerning to me that they don't have the controls in place to understand that they're putting twice as much of that in the finished product," said Stephen Mueller, who founded Mile High Labs in Loveland, Colorado, and is its CEO.

Mueller testified at FDA hearings, arguing for federal regulation to ensure accuracy in labeling.

Stephen Mueller: So, right now, there's no one enforcing any of those things. It's sort of up to the companies to do it themselves.

Reporter: So that really is the Wild West. You just-- whatever you say is what ends up on the label is what people think they're buying?

Stephen Mueller: Yeah, I mean, you can see that from the results here that it is the Wild West. And what you get on the shelf is-- you don't really know.

To find out if what we don't know can hurt us, CBS News went to the emergency room at UC Health University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Andrew Monte is a toxicologist and emergency medicine physician who has treated people who ingested too much CBD.

"Well, patients actually can become more somnolent than-- would be expected, right? So they could-- become very sleepy. Patients can also get nausea, vomiting and diarrhea," Monte said.

Now, it's worth mentioning, Monte tells CBS News that cannabinoids do interact with prescription drugs. But because we lack reliable controlled trials, we don't have enough detail to understand all the interactions.