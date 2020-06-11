How new plan to help Vermont's homeless would work

A proposal by the Scott administration would help the homeless and transition away from a $48 million hotel voucher system.

The new plan has a $21 million price tag:

-$10 million for the voucher program

-$6 million to help people find housing

-$2.5 million in temporary rental assistance

-$3.7 million for one-time payments to help more than 700 families

-$250,000 to encourage landlords to rent to people who they might consider a risk

Our Darren Perron asked Rita Markley from the Committee on Temporary Shelter how this would work. Watch the video for the interview.

You can see Darren's entire conversation with Rita Markley this Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. on "You Can Quote Me" on Channel 3.