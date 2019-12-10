How people in our region are reacting to impeachment articles

House lawmakers are sharply divided along party lines as Democrats announced the Judiciary Committee is introducing articles of impeachment against the president for the full House to vote on.

And they aren't the only ones divided. Our Ike Bendavid found that everyday people are divided on impeachment, as well.

Between weeks of hearings in the House and hours of televised testimony, impeachment is certainly a huge part of the national conversation right now. Politics are usually an issue that people don't want to touch but our team talked to voters from across our region to get their reaction and found out people are open about where they stand on the issue.

"I think all signs point to an abuse of power by the president," said Gary De Carolis of Burlington.

"To be honest with you, I'm disgusted with the Democrats. I think they are wrong-- period," said Vern Hutchins of Charlotte.

People in our region divided about the charges of impeachment that the Democrats unveiled on Tuesday.

"As a country, we are better that we are moving forward with impeachment in the House," said Keith Chatinober of Massachusetts.

"My opinion is that it's really waste our taxpayer money," said Bob Vesper of Tunbridge.

While many people are plugged in others would rather avoid the topic altogether.

"I have not been following it," said Stephen Gibson of Burlington.

"I don't know, I haven't followed it," said Janine Loprette of Shelburne.

But what is impeachment?

"Impeachment is a drastic remedy," said Jared Carter, a professor at the Vermont Law School.

Carter says right now is just the beginning of the process. Congress drafted and announced the impeachment articles or charges. The Democrat-controlled House will vote on it and if it passes, it gets sent to the Senate.

"It's two steps. A lot of times we think of it all as impeachment but really the House is impeaching and the Senate decides whether or not to remove," Carter said.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Just to be clear, he can be impeached but stay in office?

Jared Carter: That's correct. And I think, practically speaking, that's what's going to happen here.

Republicans have a majority in the Senate and it takes a two-thirds majority to remove a president from office, which means any Democratic impeachment effort is likely to stall in the Senate.

"I think going across the aisle is something that Republicans don't want to do and Democrats do want to either," said Jessie Dwivedi of Arizona.

"It seems to me that once it gets to the Senate this isn't going to be a matter of did he break the law, it's going to be a matter of partisan politics," said Celia Gottlieb of New York.

"It is a divided country but I think if the Democrats ought to take the first step by stop doing what they are doing and working with the president," said Bob Barclay of Essex.

House Democratic leadership says that a full House vote is likely to happen before Christmas.