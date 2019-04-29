How police and physicians work to identify and stop child abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and we're looking at what adults are doing to stop it.

We reported on how states are inconsistent in the way they count child abuse cases, if they count them at all. That makes it extremely difficult to get a handle on the problem, let alone fix it.

Our national investigative team found that in 2017, Vermont reported zero child abuse or neglect cases to federal authorities that ended in death. Amy Harfeld of the Children's Advocacy Institute in Washington, D.C., says she doesn't believe that for a second.

In Vermont, we were able to find some numbers on child abuse and neglect. The UVM Medical Center says the problem has increased 60 percent statewide since 2012. Part of that may be due to better reporting of incidents and the opioid crisis.

In Vermont's largest county, Chittenden County, there are hundreds of cases of child abuse each year. Many of them land in the hands of investigators in a special unit.

Most of the cases handled by the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations are child abuse. Of the 388 cases CUSI investigated last year, 281 of them involved children.

Digging deeper into those, 53 were children ages 6 or younger. Sixty cases were children ages 7-12. And teenagers were about 168 of those.

Our Cat Viglienzoni found out how those cases get to investigators and how they prove child abuse happened.

Normally in a law enforcement building, you won't find a room full of stuffed animals.

"We want kids to feel safe," said Det. Sgt. Brian LaBarge, the director of the CUSI.

But CUSI isn't normal. Police, the Vermont Department for Children and Families or the hospital refer child abuse cases here when they need specialized investigators.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Does a case have to be more serious to end up with you?

Det. Sgt. Brian LaBarge: Yes. We tend to handle the most serious cases.

If LaBarge decides the case is appropriate for them, they will take it over. CUSI investigators sit down with the youngest children in small chairs for recorded interviews that follow very specific guidelines.

"We don't want it to seem like kids are being forced to tell us something or coerced to tell us something," LaBarge explained.

He says it's important to get down at the child's level.

"They're coming in here and ultimately talking to a stranger who is trying to figure out if something bad is happening to them," he said. "So you want to make them feel as comfortable as you can."

But interviews are only one investigative tool. Another is the opinion of a child abuse medicine specialist.

"If the injury is not matching to what the story is being said, then that raises a level of suspicions," LaBarge said.

Figuring out whether the injury and the story match is a job for Dr. James Metz. The UVM Medical Center pediatrician spends most of his time on child abuse cases.

"Yeah, it's tough," Metz said. "It's kind of the underbelly of medicine that people don't know about."

And there aren't many doctors who specialize in that arena. Metz was hired last year to fill the need in Vermont.

We asked what he looks for when assessing a case.

"Well, it's complicated. Basically, there are a bunch of red flags that we look for, whether the developmental age of the child is appropriate for the injury," he explained. "If their story changes a lot, if the injury doesn't match the mechanism."

Injuries like bruises, broken bones and more. When Metz and his team make their finding, it winds up as a piece of evidence in CUSI's case. Sometimes, a very big one.

"Working together, it provides us with a very valuable resource of that physical evidence so that we can question-- if we need to question-- a situation," LaBarge said.

As for what causes child abuse, Metz says there are a whole host of reasons. Many of them are social factors like poverty but others are issues like the opioid crisis that can lead to neglect. Click here to learn more about those and the short- and long-term effects of child abuse.