How safe is the water at your child's school or day care?

The drinking water at 1,600 Vermont schools and day cares is being tested for lead by the health department.

So far, about 300 day cares and 20 schools are done. The rest will be tested when they're back in session. That's because the water needs to be running regularly for an accurate test.

Our Darren Perron asked Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about the state's new standards-- some of the strictest in the country. Watch the video for the full interview.

