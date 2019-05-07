How sandwiches can help students manage exam stress

This is finals week for students at the University of Vermont. That can bring on stress, late nights and poor diet choices.

The Living Well Center, located in UVM's Davis Center, recruited counseling staffers to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for students.

It only takes a couple of minutes to pick up a sandwich, but that's enough time to check in with a counselor and brainstorm ways to manage stress.

"And for them and for all the campus it's connecting, we know that when you connect with somebody in person, not online, that's beneficial to both your resilience and your mood and creates a community that is vital for students to succeed," said Dr. Harry Chen, the executive director of the UVM Center for Health and Wellbeing.

Besides sandwiches, counselors are also offering free massages, sharing study tricks and they have therapy dogs ready to make friends.