How 'sneakerheads' are cashing in on kicks craze

The sneaker industry brings in billions of dollars every year. While most people spend around $100 or less, some high-end footwear can go for thousands. But sneakers worth this much are rarely worn, instead, people collect them and resell them for profit.

"Sneakerheads" call themselves "wearable art" collectors and much of that art comes with a high price. Seventh-grader Evan Chen learned the art of selling sneakers on YouTube.

"I've always been very entrepreneurial, so I enjoy finding small niches in markets so I can flip the stuff for profit," he said.

Chen says the most he’s made in a year is about $2,000.

Organizers of Sneaker Con in Anaheim, California, said there were about 100,000 pairs of shoes on display at the event in December. To be in the trading pit, all you needed was cash or a pair of sneakers. Many people go to the convention and buy a pair of sneakers for $250 and sell them five minutes later for $300.

Industry leaders say sneakers are so profitable because their value can only be compared to fine art and their worth defined by the buyer.

"It's availability, is one, the story behind it, and then the personal attachment. That sense of, oh man, I might not ever see this again," Jaysse Lopez said.

Lopez says he was homeless five years ago and made $20 million last year selling sneakers. He owns stores in Las Vegas and New York.

Thousands, like Chen, are trying to walk a mile in Lopez's sneakers and reach his level of success in an industry that shows no signs of slowing down.