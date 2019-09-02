How teddy bears are helping to launch the USS Vermont

The production floor of the Vermont Teddy Bear Company in Shelburne is a busy place. Workers operating the sewing machines, stuffing blowers and eyeball assemblies are a small representation of laborers everywhere, of all types, across the United States. And it's here where the "Dewey Bear" is made by hand.

"This bear is called the USS Vermont Dewey Bear after Admiral George Dewey," said Stefan Bachofen, a brand manager at Vermont Teddy Bear. "He became the first admiral of the U.S. Navy. And we are proud of George Dewey because he is from Vermont."

The Dewey Bear these laborers are working so feverishly to build will also help set the stage for a big celebration-- the commissioning of the USS Vermont.

For more than four years now, the nuclear-powered submarine has been under construction at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut. When it's commissioned, it will officially be part of the U.S. Navy fleet. It's the most momentous event of a warship's construction. A local committee was formed to help Vermonters be part of the celebration.

"It's our responsibility representing their citizenry of Vermont to raise money to support traditional events and gifts for the boat. Also to make sure there is an ongoing relationship established between the citizens of Vermont and the sailors that are going to man the boat," said Gary Frymire of the Vermont Commissioning Committee.

And one way to do that? With teddy bears. This is the sort of thing the commissioning committee hopes you will be seeing more of. They are all an effort to raise awareness and money for the commissioning coming up in the spring or summer of 2020.

Some of the revenue from Dewey Bear sales will go toward funding special events during the commissioning festivities.

"Our role is to provide this product so that folks in the community can support the event. We give those proceeds to the commissioning committee and then they use it to put on a very successful commissioning event for the USS Vermont," Bachofen said.

"The citizenry of Vermont is an important part of supporting the boat," Frymire said. "It is our namesake. And for the Secretary of the Navy to recognize Vermont's long tradition in naval history, it is an honor."

An honor, thanks to our nation's workforce, like Vermont Teddy Bear employees building our way of life and the U.S. Navy protecting it.

The Vermont Commissioning Committee is working with many other groups and businesses. To learn more, visit USSVERMONT.ORG.

