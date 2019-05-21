How the 'SnotBot' helps scientists track whales

A recent UN report shows 1 million species on our planet are now threatened with extinction, many of them live in our oceans. Now, some climate scientists are trying to save the world's waters by tracking some of its biggest creatures with a unique tool.

The scientists at Ocean Alliance call their drone the "SnotBot" because it collects material spouted from the whale's blowhole, a gold mine of biological information.

Iain Kerr, CEO of Ocean Alliance, says it also reveals clues about the ocean's overall health.

"A whale is a mammal at the top of the food chain and if you're at the top of the food chain that means you're integrating everything below. You're eating the fish, you're eating the krill," Kerr said.

Before drones, scientists relied on biopsies, which some viewed as disturbing to the whale. But with the help of the "SnotBot," this team is able to collect more data without the whale even knowing.

Kerr developed the drone while researching whales after the massive Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

"There was a whale right in front of me and the cloud of whale snot like engulfed me and it was stinky and I'm like, 'Hey, you know what? Stinky means biologically productive,'" he recalled

Just one drop can yield spreadsheets of information from gender to pregnancy to stress.

Ocean Alliance researchers say not only does their data give a more accurate idea of the size of whales, but it also changes the way they understand behavior patterns of whales, and certainly makes them easier to track.