How the UVM Medical Center is keeping workers on the payroll

Some hospitals in our region have had to furlough employees during the pandemic but Vermont's largest hospital says it's trying to keep as many people working as possible.

"It's just completely different but it's been really fun just jumping into something new," said Milli Charlebois, an EEG technologist at the UVM Medical Center.

Some health care professionals with clinical experience at the UVM Medical Center are now checking temperatures of those entering the building. Hospital staffers without medical training are also assisting in the job.

Officials say some employees have seen reduced hours, and as a last resort, can take a temporary furlough.

"I really wasn't looking forward to the idea of having to be out of work for the next foreseeable future and filing for unemployment, so this seemed like a really good opportunity," said Amy Marra, a clinical office assistant.

Those who are working new jobs, for now, are receiving their normal pay, and the hospital is giving some employees an extra week of pay during the pandemic.