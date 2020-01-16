How the community is helping Rutland schools after vandalism

The Keefe Gymnasium in the Rutland Middle School was flooded this summer. While it's being restored, the teachers and teams who use it most are finding ways to work around it. Our Olivia Lyons shows you how.

Normally, the gym is filled with cheering basketball fans, but today, all you see is plywood and nail guns.

Last August, the police received a complaint saying someone had vandalized the gym.

"Someone had clogged the drain and pushed the push bar in on the drinking fountain causing it to overflow, getting water all over that gym floor," Rutland City Police Cmdr. Matthew Prouty said.

There was so much water it caused the floor to buckle, requiring a complete replacement. Police currently have no leads, even after a survey of neighborhood and school surveillance video.

"I suspect that it is possible that maybe an exterior door had been propped that's not covered by a camera, whether workers were in the building, we can't be totally sure how that happened," Prouty said.

But this isn't stopping teachers and teams from staying active.

It used to be Rutland High School and it's now Rutland Middle School. But the high school basketball teams still play their games in the middle school gym. Since the floors were not finished in time for the season, they've been playing their games at the now-closed College of St. Joseph.

The city is giving a helping hand by sharing the former college's gym. The city is currently leasing the gym and letting the school use it free of charge. They are sharing the utility fees, but Dave Wolk, the interim superintendent for Rutland City Schools, says insurance should cover that cost.

To make up for the loss of space, phys ed teachers have been combining classes in the attached Rutland Intermediate School gymnasium.

"That's one of the nice parts, the intermediate school kids get to engage with the middle school kids and my kids behave a little bit better when they are under the microscope of those intermediate school students. So, it's actually been pretty good," said Geoffrey Bloomer, a Rutland Middle School phys ed teacher.

A community rallying off the court while repairs are being made on it.

Wolk says this is a very unfortunate event, but it has created a great relationship between city officials and the school.

Rutland City Police say this is still an active case and if anyone has any information, please call them.