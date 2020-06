Within a matter of weeks, the Birchwood nursing home in Burlington became the site of the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Vermont.

Last week, it was declared free of the coronavirus.

Between those times was a harrowing story from the onslaught to the peak and now dealing with the aftermath.

Derek Brouwer and Colin Flanders wrote about what happened for Seven Days. Derek Brouwer told our Celine McArthur about what they found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for the story in Seven Days.