How the fashion world is getting serious about sustainability

"Organic," "responsibly-sourced" and "all-natural" used to be words reserved for food. Now, they can describe clothing, too.

Levi's, H&M, The North Face, Madewell and Eileen Fisher are some of the major brands that are recycling clothing.

"A good portion of our wool is made responsibly. And we really look [at] how the folks making our clothes in our factories are treated," said Bridget Russo, the senior vice president of brand communications at Eileen Fisher.

Customers can bring back old Eileen Fisher pants, shirts and sweaters in exchange for a $5 coupon. The garments are cleaned, repaired and then resold at a discount. Russo says the company has taken back 1.3 million pieces over the last 10 years.

It's helping to reduce what fashion journalist Marc Bain says is the industry's greatest offense.

"Probably the biggest problem in the fashion industry is just the volume of clothing it produces," Bain said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 11 million tons of textiles are dumped in landfills each year. Experts say another way to help the Earth is to donate your used clothing to the Salvation Army or a local thrift store. You could also consider no longer purchasing your clothes but renting them, instead, through companies like Rent the Runway.