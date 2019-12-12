How the holiday shopping season is shaping up

People have less than two weeks to get their Christmas shopping done. Our Ike Bendavid went to the University Mall in South Burlington to find out how shoppers and businesses are faring this year.

The countdown is on to finish up holiday shopping. Some are ready.

"I think I was done about early last week. I try to get a majority done early November," said Ryan Young of Essex.

"Probably about 50 percent," said Thaddeus Zabiegalski of Burlington.

But others say they are just getting started.

"I am just beginning in the process right now," said Mike Patnode of Highgate.

Thursday, the UMall in South Burlington had a steady flow of foot traffic. Those inside say going when it's less busy is a great way to save time.

"It's really not that crowded today and we are getting the things we need," said Mary Cook of Jericho.

"It's been really easy during the week," said Misty Curtis of Williston.

Some save time by shopping online.

"I have done a majority of it online," Curtis said.

But a majority of people we talked with still prefer retail over e-tail.

"Online I think you can get a little disconnected and maybe your budget can go out of bounds, so I like shopping in person," Cook said.

"I really like in-person shopping. I don't like not being able to handle the items," said Kelsey Lemieux of Milton.

But overall, Americans continue to spend more of their shopping dollars online than in-store, something merchants at the UMall have noticed in their numbers. They also point to a late Thanksgiving pushing back the shopping season but remain hopeful.

"Little bit of a slow start. A little bit closer to Christmas people are starting to get closer into the shopping mood," said Tanner Faucett of Photo Letter Art.

"So far it's been down a little bit, shopping is a little bit slow," said Jim Vitanos of Jim's Sports.

These store owners are counting on a final push to make their money.

"The last 10 days I will equal what I did in the first 30 of the holiday season. So, it's still ahead of us," Vitanos said.

"The last 10 days before Christmas is when it really gets wild in here with a lot of traffic and a lot of people with bags in their hands-- and that's what we like," Faucett said.

A reminder to get your shopping done before it's too late.