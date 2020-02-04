How the impeachment is fueling a race in our region

The impeachment proceedings in Washington are helping to fuel a congressional race in our area: the rematch between Rep. Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb for New York's 21st congressional district.

Rep. Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb-File photo

As our Kelly O'Brien reports, this time it's all about money and both campaigns are cashing in on President Trump.

"This race is a lot different than it was two years ago because now it's more explicitly tied to being for or against President Trump," said Harvey Schantz, a political scientist at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Rep. Elise Stefanik pounded the pavement in Iowa this week, stumping for the president.

"I think he's very good at driving a narrative of his record of results and I think in Iowa, in particular, there's a lot to be proud of," said Stefanik, R-New York.

When Stefanik took a lead role in the impeachment proceedings defending the president, that's when things changed.

"In the past, she had tried to separate herself. Since the beginning of the impeachment hearings, she's taken a full embrace of Donald Trump. So for or against Donald Trump is at the center of this race," Schantz said.

In 2016, Trump won the North Country vote by 14 points but voters are known to switch political sides.

"Where this district is ancestrally was a Republican district, in the recent era it's become more competitive and challenge between the parties," Schantz said.

As the impeachment proceedings continued, donors from New York and afar were funneling money into Stefanik and Cobb's campaigns, based on how they fell about the president.

According to the Federal Election Commission, at the end of 2019, Stefanik's campaign had $4.5 million in the bank and Tedra Cobb's campaign had about $2.7 million.

"On a congressional campaign there is a number of things that the money goes for," Schantz noted.

The biggest thing on that list: TV ads.

"The money is more effectively spent by the challenger because money it used to build up name recognition and an incumbent is usually well enough known by the public," Schantz said.

Last race, Cobb was able to get one TV ad out before the vote but this time around she is using her bigger war chest to buy digital ads.

"With all the money that she has, Tedra Cobb will be able to make the best possible race for herself," Schantz said.

Cobb is holding a health care roundtable Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh.