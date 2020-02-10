How the presidential race may shape Vermont governor's race

The New Hampshire primaries could tie into Vermont's gubernatorial race.

Ahead of the Granite State's primary, presidential candidates have had other politicians speak for them at their rallies.

Last week, current Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman spoke at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire. Zuckerman is vying for the governor's office in Montpelier.

Political analysts say Zuckerman and Sanders are running campaigns on similar issues. And with Sanders gaining momentum on the national stage and in New Hampshire, it could give Zuckerman a boost.

"He's talking about higher minimum wage, parental leave, free college tuition. I thought it's a nice indication of what we can expect to see from Lieutenant Governor Zuckerman on the campaign trail," said Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College.

Right now, Zuckerman is running against Democrat Rebecca Holcomb and Republican John Klar. Gov. Phil Scott hasn't announced his re-election bid yet.