How the state of Vermont became a firearms dealer

Various police agencies across Vermont have issues with storing seized firearms -- they're just running out of room.

Courtesy: Paul Heintz/Seven Days

A new law last year handed the duty of selling-off the guns to Vermont's Department of Buildings and General Services. They routinely sell traditional government surplus items like trucks, fuel pumps, and office furniture. Now, they're dealing with the dilemma of selling arms back into communities.

Seven Days' Paul Heintz got a tour of the secret room where the arms are kept and wrote about the story in this week's issue.

