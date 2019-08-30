How they do it: Lab-grown meat you can eat

The United Nations says animal agriculture is a leading cause of greenhouse gases and eating less meat could free up millions of acres of land. Companies are now creating real steak and real chicken without slaughtering animals.

This truly qualifies as experimenting in the kitchen, not the recipe, the steak itself. You have to sign a waiver just to try it.

Aleph Farms CEO Didier Toubia explained how they're growing steak from the stem cells of cows in a laboratory near Tel Aviv.

"We can produce meat more efficiently in a way that is more ethical, more sustainable and healthier," Toubia said.

Environmentalists say we should be eating less meat. According to the UN, farming animals is one of the most dangerous sources of greenhouse gases and water pollution.

At Super Meat, CEO Ido Savir explained how they extract stem cells from chickens. So by tweaking the mix of proteins and amino acids, they can direct them to become whatever cells they need: muscle, fat or connective tissue.

Savir says they'll be able to produce exactly the cuts of meat desired. A vegan himself, Savir thinks there's also potential for consumers who object to killing an animal.

One of the many hurdles is the sci-fi aspect of all this and Savir hopes minds will be changed at the table with the first lab-produced meat likely served in restaurants within a few years.

CBS News Reporter Seth Doane gave it a try.

"It tastes like chicken," he said.

Doane said it was surprisingly normal.