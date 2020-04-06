Financial planning during uncertain times

The CARES Act is expected to bring trillions of dollars in relief to struggling businesses big and small, and money to qualified Americans dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of people qualify for some form of relief, with many expecting $1,200 checks.

Financial expert and certified retirement planner Christine Moriarty says people have options to stretch those checks.

"Save some, put it in long-term savings account, I mean savings. Don't invest it anywhere. And then pay for immediate needs. Use the cash. There's going to be a lot of reprieve-- mortgages, rent-- in the coming months because of this crisis. So use the money for things like food that have to absolutely be paid," Moriarty advised.

She also says you should spend some on your phone to make sure can keep in touch with friends and family.