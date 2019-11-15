Tips to avoiding ATM 'skimmers'

Going to an ATM is harmless most of the time, but scammers are working overtime to steal your hard earned cash.

Police in Claremont, New Hampshire, are still looking for two men who are wanted in connection to cases of ATM skimming at a local bank. Numerous victims have come forward reporting unusual activity on their bank accounts. But what are these skimmers and how can you make sure to not fall victim?

Officials say it isn't something that only happens at ATMs -- anywhere you use a debit or credit card, your money could be at risk, and they urge everyone to be vigilant for these virtually undetectable devices.

"This is technology that has been around for a while and is continuing to evolve," said Rachel Feldman with Vermont State Employees Credit Union.

ATM skimmers and shimmers are devices used to steal your ATM or debit card information. "It just mirrors all of your information and sends it back to the person who put the device in," Feldman said.

And they can get your info on their device via Bluetooth or internet instantly. Sometimes skimming devices are on top of an ATM machine -- including the keypad -- to record your pin. Hidden cameras may also be installed. The transaction will still go through, so you don't get suspicious.

"They can replicate the ATM card and then use that pin number to make charges," said Duane Dunston, an information security professor at Champlain College.

He says shimmers are harder to detect -- they can be put inside the slot where your card goes. "These can be used in grocery stores, they can be used in gas stations as well. It only takes a few seconds to actually install those," Dunston said.

Experts say to always keep a close eye on your account and always report suspicious activity. But how can you spot a skimming or shimmer device? "Before you put your card in, give a little tug. There might be a device that's inserted in there that will pull right out," Feldman said. "Look and see if there are any holes that don't seem to be right that are right around where you would insert your card."

"Does the pin pad look brand new, does it jiggle when you move it around?" Dunston said.

For shopping, he recommends using Google or Apple Pay in stores. Those mobile payments provide a secure transaction to banks without sending sensitive financial information.

