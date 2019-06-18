How to get married without breaking the bank

For Connie Kim and Sylvester Cyran, getting engaged was easy.

"It was wonderful," Kim said. "We went to the park and we were having a picnic and he was playing guitar."

But planning for the big day can come with a big price tag.

"The catering was like $8,000 or $10,000. The florist was like $4,000," she said. "They say that an average wedding in New York is $70,000 and we want to do well below that."

According to the planning website The Knot, couples spent an average of $34,000 on their weddings last year.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger tells couples the most important thing is sticking to a budget.

"We found that about 45 percent of people who actually created a budget blew through the budget," Schlesinger said.

That can lead to trouble in paradise. Newlyweds taking on debt-- a move 74 percent of couples actually choose to make.

Reporter: Is a wedding worth going into debt for?

Jill Schlesinger: I mean, there is no reason you should be borrowing money to do this. Live within the confines of what you can afford.

Schlesinger recommends creating a financial checklist to eliminate some of the costly frills.

"Those include things like the cost of a wedding planner, which many people say they regret hiring because it was a big expense, flowers, centerpieces," she said. "But beyond all of that, the number of people that you invite is the single biggest factor in how much your wedding is going to cost."

And Schlesinger says the wedding is just one of many financial considerations. Couples should share detailed information about debt, savings, investments and retirement holdings before the ceremony.