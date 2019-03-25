How to get past the recruiter and land the job

Vermont's unemployment rate is very low but you may be missing out on bigger opportunities.

In February, it was 2.4 percent. Sounds like great news for employees. But the labor market itself is small and some people are struggling to find work, even when they're applying for jobs they're qualified for.

So what gives? Our Galen Ettlin spoke with Sue Schlom of Vermont Recruiter. She says it could be time to go over your application materials and try some new techniques. Watch the video for the full interview.