How to gift college savings to Vermont students

Gift cards are an easy stocking stuffer or holiday gift for teens. Now, you can give the gift of a college education in the form of a gift card.

The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation has $50 gift cards available for purchase. The gift cards can be given to a student saving money to further their education. The money from each card can be put toward any 529 savings plan. Those plans are long-term savings accounts that earn tax-free money.

VSAC says if a family adds $50 each month from the time a child is born, their account can reach about $21,000. Money saved can be used for traditional colleges, universities, trade schools and some certificate programs.

Now, VSAC has partnered with the organization Gift of College to create a VSAC-branded gift of college card.

"A lot of families want to set these plans up and then aunts and uncles and grandparents are saying, 'How can I put money into that account?' And so we wanted to create a really easy way for people to be able to donate to a college savings plan," said Marilyn Cargill, the vice president of VSAC.

The cards are available at Kinney Drugs and Cumberland Farms.