How to know if hospice care is right for your loved one

As families gather around the table this Thanksgiving, some may notice changes in older loved ones. Holidays can be the first time you're seeing a family member in a while and those changes could mean it's time for more care. Our Christina Guessferd got expert advice on which symptoms could mean hospice care is the right choice.

Doctors say things like a dimming in your loved one's personality, memory problems, trouble standing up or significant weight loss could be signs.

Ron Langlais says he and his daughter realized he needed a little extra help.

"I wouldn't be here if it hadn't been for Bayada. They pulled me out of a lot of problems that I had," Langlais said.

Suffering from heart failure, Langlais decided to try hospice care last year, believing he didn't have much time left. Now, he says home services have not only enhanced his quality of life but have also helped him live longer.

"There's a whole bunch of stuff I had to give up, but it's worth it to be the way I am now," Langlais said. "I've improved since I've been here."

Langlais credits his hospice nurse, Lauren Beaulieu, for that. Since summer, the two say they've developed a relationship built on trust, patience and kindness. Beaulieu visits Langlais three times a week at his Cathedral Square home, helping him bathe and dress while keeping him company.

"She's a great kid. Does a lot for me, really a lot for me," Langlais said.

"It can be really difficult, but the good times weigh out the bad and it can be very rewarding," Beaulieu said. "Just knowing that I get to meet so many different people and learning about the legacies they lived, especially Ron."

As enriching as the experience can be for the patient and caretaker, medical professionals say, still, less than 50 percent of Medicare beneficiaries in Vermont take advantage of hospice services, even though it could be what's right for them.

"They've been in the hospital, they're getting weaker, they're getting more dependent and they just don't want to go back," said Dr. John Saroyan, the hospice medical director for BAYADA. "If they want to stay home and that's important to them, then really getting to know hospice and sort of piercing through those myths is an important step."

Myths like hospice being a place where loved ones go to die or that it indicates the family is giving up on them. But Saroyan recognizes initiating the conversation about hospice care can be challenging.

"You might bring it up once and then have to revisit it again," Saroyan said. "It might take years, but starting the discussion early in a respectful way... I don't think there's a downside to that."

And patients like Langlais say starting that discussion with his family is one of the best decisions he ever made.

"It works," he said.

During this National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, experts say reach out if you have questions. Social workers help connect patients and their families with multiple services and financial support. They can also provide spiritual services.