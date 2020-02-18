How to make robocallers pay you

The robocall blocking service YouMail says Americans received 4.7 billion robocalls nationwide in January. But now some people are actually looking forward to receiving one of these calls.

We all do it: avoid that number we think is a robocall.

But for some people, what once was a pet peeve is now the sound of cold, hard cash.

Thirty people are choosing to spend their Saturday trading tips. And together, they've earned nearly $350,000 turning robocalls into cash.

"Everyone hates robocalls," Doc Compton said.

Compton, who lives in Texas, is the common thread. He created a $47 kit that everyone in the group bought. In his guide book, Compton explains step by step how to take on robocallers. But here are the basics:

First, answer the call.

Then, stay on the call. Jot down details like the company's name, website and call back number. If you spoke to a human, get their name and email address-- anything that will help you verify the company and where it's located.

Next, send a demand letter to that company detailing exactly how it violated the law.

Two federal laws state a company needs your permission to call your cellphone with an autodialer. If they call anyway, that's a $500 violation. And if your number is on the Do Not Call Registry, that violation triples.

And while a company can ignore your letter, in some cases they don't.

"The fact is, these guys don't care," Compton said. "They look at it as the cost of doing business and if they pay a $1,500 for some of these calls, oh well."

And there's no limit to how many settlements you can receive.

"Fifteen-hundred dollars," Paula Prentice said.

"Nine-thousand, five-hundred dollars," Paula Curry said.

"Thirty-thousand dollars," Tom Perry said.

That's right; Perry has made $30,000. The business owner says he did it to regain control.

"I feel like I lost my phone to calls that are unproductive every day and that's the reason why I started requesting these demands on companies breaking the law," Perry said.

Not everyone CBS News talked to has made money.

"Zero dollars so far," Steve Baker said.

But if you're willing to invest the time and effort, you may be able to turn the tables on robocallers.

Calls from political campaigns, charities and your health provider are exempt from this formula.