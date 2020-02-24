How to protect your family from coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to spread. And the World Health Organization says the window to stop coronavirus from morphing into a pandemic is closing.

And now, more than 129 Canadians from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan arrived Friday in Cornwall, Ontario, just over the border from Massena, New York. They all tested negative for the virus.

In Vermont, there is only one person who is being monitored because they are still within 14 days since they left China. But Chinese reports now suggest 14 days may not be enough.

Vermont State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the situation in Vermont, how the coronavirus is spreading, how it compares to other illnesses and how to keep your family safe.