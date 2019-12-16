How to protect your home security cameras from hackers

There are more reports indoor Ring cameras are being infiltrated. Hackers are talking to homeowners and even children through the camera's microphone. Here's a look at how the cameras are being compromised and the easy way to stop it.

"I'm your best friend, I'm Santa Claus," a hacker told a little girl through a Ring camera.

The stranger tried to get the little girl to wreck her room and repeat a racial slur.

This is far from an isolated incident. Similar cases have happened across the country.

Ring, which is owned by Amazon, claims its network was not infiltrated. Hackers apparently obtained passwords through outside sources allowing them to compromise the cameras.

In a statement, the company said, "Unfortunately, when the same username and password is reused on multiple services, it's possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts."

Ring says customers need to use unique, strong passwords and should also set up two-tier authentication. In the Ring app, go to account settings and hit the two-factor authentication button. From then on when you log into the app or website, the company will send a text to verify it's you.

Tammy, who didn't want to share her last name, heard a voice coming from her Ring camera and calmly turned it to the wall.

"I knew he was tapping into this camera, I knew he was tapping into my bedroom camera. So it became a little overwhelming for a few minutes," she said.

A few steps can make cameras inside the home more secure and prevent scary moments like these.

In the past, hackers have been able to get access to baby monitors and even children's toys connected to the internet. In those cases, people had reused old passwords or never changed the default password. Experts say two-factor authentication should be used for all important sites and devices.