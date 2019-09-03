How to raise kids who read

A recent study finds a growing number of children don't read any books at all during the summer. Now, a new book is out to help parents instill a love of reading in their kids.

More and more children are starting the new school year without having cracked a single book the entire summer. A Scholastic survey shows 20 percent of kids 6-17 did not read any books during the summer of 2018. That's an increase from 15 percent in 2016.

Reporter: Is it a battle between the iPad and book?

Justin Marcus/dad: Of course it's a battle. Kids love iPads.

But the Marcus family has made reading a priority. Julia Marcus read 45 books this summer.

New York Times Book Review Editor Pamela Paul co-wrote the new book "How to Raise a Reader." She tells "CBS This Morning" that the best way to encourage your child to read is to model the behavior yourself.

"If you're sitting there saying read a book while you're there on your phone scrolling, you're kind of sending a mixed message. It's important that reading be seen as part of the family culture," Paul said.

Research shows reading at home not only benefits children academically, but it also helps with impulse control, paying attention, and setting and achieving goals.

As for reading electronically or picking up an actual book-- experts say both are good, but one method is definitely preferable.

"There's research that shows kids absorb and retain information better when it's read in print," Paul said.

If your child says reading is boring, chances are they just haven't found the subjects that interest them yet.

Experts say reading to young children and babies not only helps them acquire language skills, but it also fosters an emotional bond.