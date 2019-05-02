How to spot an online puppy scam

When Wayne Werner and Pamela Lanuza wanted to find a new puppy for their kids, they went looking where most people do.

"I Google searched it and up popped a whole list," Werner said. "I thought I found a dog, a Great Dane named Madison. Madison was $800. Got in contact through email. Got a response right away."

The Chicago couple sent the money for the blue-eyed Great Dane through Western Union to a company called Walsch Great Danes. They were given a bill of sale and told Madison would be shipped by an air carrier from South Florida. Then...

"I got a phone call saying I needed to pay an additional $1,500 for this pet carrier thing and had to get three vaccinations to be able to travel," Werner said.

"That's kind of when I was starting to, my heart just started to sink," Lanuza said.

"It was kind of like, you know, there's no dog. There's no dog," Werner said.

And there is no Walsch Great Danes. Their advertised address in Fort Lauderdale is actually a thrift shop.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Werner and Lanuza are victims of an international scam that affects as many as 37,000 people a year, paying an average $100-$1,000 for dogs they'll never see. The Better Business Bureau also says at least 80 percent of websites advertising pets for sale, the vast majority believed to be puppies, are frauds and mostly based in West Africa.

And a discounted dog should be a warning to consumers, says breeder Jordan Miller.

Reporter: What kind of advice would you give someone who wanted to get a puppy but was afraid that they might be going to after fraudulent website?

Jordan Mills: Go to their home. If you can't visit the person, another great resource is to Facetime them... You wanna be able to talk to this breeder. Ask them how they got into breeding.

You can also look locally, which is where Lanuza and Werner finally found their beautiful Great Dane, Atticus.

"He's the love of our life," Werner said.

Werner and Lanuza did not lose their $800 because they insured their purchase through Western Union. The BBB recommends using a credit card for any online deposit. Above all else, however, they say meet the dog and breeder in person before buying.

A quarter of the estimated 90 million dogs owned in the U.S. were bought from a breeder, according to the American Pet Products Association.