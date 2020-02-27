How to stay healthy during cold season

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) As worries about coronavirus spread, the Clinton County Health Department has some tips to help you stay healthy during the cold season.
They include:
-Wash your hands often.
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
-Avoid close contact with anyone who is ill.
-Disinfect frequently touched surfaces that may harbor germs.
Clinton County Health Department Spokesperson Karen Demsha says they know they sound like a broken record, but, "Hearing the same message over and over again may get tedious but these simple steps save lives."