How to tell if that great rental is a scam

Most renters find a home online, but con artists are using the technology to rip people off.

One victim who didn't want to reveal her identity says she spotted a rental ad on Craigslist and reached out to the person who claimed to be the landlord. All of their communication was through email and over the phone. She paid the deposit and first month's rent without a face-to-face meeting.

"It looked legitimate so I didn't question it," she said.

The home really was for rent but the ad she saw was a fake. The victim sent her money to a con artist.

"The owner comes and says we're trespassing," the victim said.

"It's a real problem," said Steve Baker, an international investigations specialist with the Better Business Bureau. "Anyone looking for an apartment or house to rent needs to be careful and make sure they're not being ripped off."

Baker says complaints about rental scams jumped 49 percent in one year.

Scammers often copy legitimate rental ads and then list the properties for a lower price on Craigslist and Facebook. The problem is so common, some homes have signs on the doors warning of potential fraud.

"We found 5 million people in the United States have been victims of a rental scam," Baker said.

Los Angeles is the city with the most scam victims but the problem is happening in communities big and small nationwide.

Red flags a rental listing isn't legitimate include:

-The person who claims to be the owner or property manager wants payment through Western Union, MoneyGram or a gift card.

-The rent is well below market rates.

-You can't see the unit in person because the owner is out of town.

"You need to do a little research before you send away thousands of dollars on some sort of rental scams," Baker warned.

The victim of this scam lost $2,500 and a place to live. Experts say people between 18 and 29 are the most likely to lose money in a rental scam.