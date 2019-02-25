How to tell if your dog has the flu

We love our four-legged friends, but just like us they can get the flu. There was an outbreak of dog flu last year and we wanted to check in and see if that was the case this year.

We called several different animal hospitals and most of them said they haven't seen any cases of dog flu this year, but that doesn't mean dogs aren't sick.

All Breed Rescue says they've received between 2 to 5 dogs from the south that came with or contracted the flu or other respiratory illnesses during transport.

If you have an active dog that socializes regularly in doggy day care or at the dog park, it could be more susceptible to getting sick.

Here are some symptoms to look for in your dog: Is it being lethargic, having a cough and/or nasal discharge.

Veterinarian Technician Aaron Thibault says it’s generally not a big deal and can be cured quickly and easily. It’s something you want to keep an eye on in younger and older dogs because their immune systems aren’t as strong.

“We will treat with an antibiotic, tetracycline, doxycycline, tetracycline, depending on what we can get a hold of at the time without a prescription. And then we give them a cough tablet to help them suppress the cough so the pathogens isn't being spread as readily,” Thibault said.

Thibault says a vet visit with an x-ray and blood work could cost you between $200 - $250.

He says your dog getting the flu is part of what comes with having an active pet and if they get sick, give your vet a call.

