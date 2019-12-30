How to watch our new, free country music network Circle

Attention country music fans! WCAX is excited to launch Circle on channel 3.3. This new channel will cover the world of country music, TV shows featuring country artists and will include weekly broadcasts from the Grand Ole Opry.

To start watching this free channel over the air, you'll need to do a simple rescan of your TV if you haven't already done so. To do that, you need your TV on and your remote handy. It's easy. Our Darren Perron shows you how to do it and tells you a little more about Circle.

Get ready to step into the Circle!

"One of the things that we're trying to achieve is really capturing the fun and uniqueness associated with the Opry. Our programming is all going to be about fun. You're going to get in the inside experiences of all of these different artists and understand what they're bringing to the table when they're not performing, as well as when they are performing on the Opry. That's something that's very unique to us," said Scott Bailey, the president Opry Entertainment Group.

WCAX is launching the new country music and lifestyle network Circle.

"Circle is by the artists. For the fans. It's a platform that brings fans closer to the artists that they love," said Drew Reifenberger, the general manager of Circle.

Many of you already rescanned earlier this year. So you won't need to do that to watch Circle.

But if you haven't, here's how to do it. Use your remote control to access your TV's menu screen. You should be able to find a setting like: "Scan for channels" or "Channel search." When you select that and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and update your TV's channel listing.

When this is complete, you will have access to Circle on channel 3.3.

This means ION Television will no longer be on channel 3.3. You can now find ION on channel 3.5. All you have to do is rescan your TV for access to both.