How virtual reality is helping stroke survivors

It's digital medicine that's helping stroke survivors make real progress. A California company is making games that turn grueling physical therapy into something people can enjoy, all thanks to virtual reality.

The goal for stroke survivors who strap on virtual reality goggles is to get better, not get a high score.

Tina Orkin was one of the first to play the games after she had a stroke in 2016. The games helped her recover her strength.

"I started out totally paralyzed on the left side," Orkin said. "The one I like the best is with a paddle."

Stroke survivors use the paddle to hit a ball and blow up boxes.

"I can get really crazy with this," Orkin said. "I can whack the hell out of it... and fun things will happen."

Orkin says virtual reality was strange... at first.

"It was weird because I had never done it. I didn't know much about it," she said.

Patients who keep playing get stronger one game at a time and their doctors learn from the process.

Three years ago, Orkin was in a wheelchair. Now, she can walk and play with her grandkids.

Tony Simon, the co-founder of Cognivive, says success stories like Orkin's make all the hard work worthwhile.

"You get to do really cool science, play with fun technology, and you're making a positive impact on people's lives on a day to day basis. You can't ask for much more than that," Simon said.